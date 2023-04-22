SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On April 21, the Syracuse Police Department’s dirt bike detail took seven illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s off the streets.

Police seized:

Four dirt bikes

Two mini bikes

One motorbike with switched plates

“The Syracuse Police Department is taking a ZERO TOLERANCE stance when it comes to illegal dirt bikes and ATV’s,” said Sergeant Thomas Blake.

If you’re caught with an illegal dirt bike you will be arrested and charged with a local law violation, which can cost you a $500 fine, as well as redemption fees.

SPD’s detail will continue throughout the summer.

You can report illegal ATV and dirt bike activity to the Syracuse Police Department by calling (315) 442-5200, or emailing atvtips@syracusepolice.org