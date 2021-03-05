Syracuse Police rescue toddler from home that was set on fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse police officers searching for a missing two-year-old had to smash a front window of a home to get to the toddler.

The police officers smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors outside of the child’s locked home on Palmer Avenue and climbed inside. After finding the child, they arrested the toddler’s mother, charging her with attempted arson and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Jannelle Gerton, 33, set the fire, and was adamant the child was not in the house. She has been sent to jail without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area