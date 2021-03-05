Syracuse Police rescue toddler from home that was set on fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse police officers searching for a missing two-year-old had to smash a front window of a home to get to the toddler.

The police officers smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors outside of the child’s locked home on Palmer Avenue and climbed inside. After finding the child, they arrested the toddler’s mother, charging her with attempted arson and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Jannelle Gerton, 33, set the fire, and was adamant the child was not in the house. She has been sent to jail without bail.