Syracuse Police respond to 4 stabbing and shooting calls in one hour Tuesday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were busy on Tuesday evening. They were called to four separate stabbings and shootings in an hour.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to the hospital, where they found a 17-year-old man had been stabbed in the hand. He said the incident happened in the area of North State Street and Butternut Street.

At 5:28 p.m., police were called to the area of Ballantyne Road and Midland Avenue for a shooting. At the scene, Syracuse Police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Several shell casings were also found in the area.

Just 20 minutes later, police were called to the 100-block of Bishop Avenue for a shots fired call, where they found multiple casings. A car that was parked in the area was hit by gunfire. A 7-year-old was in the car, but was not injured.

Finally, at 6 p.m., officers responded to the 400-block of Wolf Street and found a woman who had been stabbed in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

All four incidents are being investigated by the Syracuse Police Department. If you have any information, give them a call at (315) 442-5222.