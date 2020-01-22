Syracuse Police investigate the first homicide of the year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man fatally shot on the city’s south side Tuesday night.

First responders were called to South Salina Street, near Martin Luther King East and Furman Street, around 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a man had been fatally shot.

This is the first homicide of the year in the city of Syracuse.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Syracuse Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (315) 442-5222.

