SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning just after 2 a.m. officers responded to the 200 bock of Merrill Street for a shooting with injuries call.

Officers located a 35-year-old male who was shot in the chest. Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.