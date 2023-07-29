SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 5:03 a.m. today, July 29, Syracuse Police received reports of a shooting at the 200 block of Knaul Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of shots fired.

Around the same time, a 15-year-old victim was dropped off in a private vehicle at Upstate Hospital with a gunshot wound to the midsection. He is currently in serious condition, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222