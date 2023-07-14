SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 7:51 p.m. today, July 14, Syracuse Police were called to 200 Croly Street to respond to reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers discovered a 51-year-old male who had been shot in the buttocks, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski. Multiple casings were also found on the scene.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.