Syracuse Police respond to reported shooting on city’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to reports of a shooting with injures on Syracuse’s south side early Tuesday morning.

Police and ambulance responded to Ballantyne Road and South Salina Street, near Sabatinos Pizza & Deli, around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

NewsChannel 9 is waiting for more information from police on victims and injuries.

Police are currently on the scene.