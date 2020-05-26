Live Now
Daily coronavirus update

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Police respond to reported shooting on city’s south side

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to reports of a shooting with injures on Syracuse’s south side early Tuesday morning.

Police and ambulance responded to Ballantyne Road and South Salina Street, near Sabatinos Pizza & Deli, around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

NewsChannel 9 is waiting for more information from police on victims and injuries.

Police are currently on the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected