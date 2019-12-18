Two teens injured in a shooting on Syracuse’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say a shooting on the city’s south side resulted in two teens sustaining injuries.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of South Salina Street near Wood Avenue around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, officers found several casings on scene.
A short time later, a 19 and a 14-year-old male, both with gunshot wounds to the legs, arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport.
Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
