Two teens injured in a shooting on Syracuse’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say a shooting on the city’s south side resulted in two teens sustaining injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of South Salina Street near Wood Avenue around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found several casings on scene.

A short time later, a 19 and a 14-year-old male, both with gunshot wounds to the legs, arrived at Upstate Hospital by private transport.

Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

