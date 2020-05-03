Syracuse Police respond to second shooting within 15 minute span, one man injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man was transported to the hospital with injuries on Sunday, after a reported shooting near Syracuse’s East Side.

According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 1800 block of E. Fayette St. around 11:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting with injuries.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Upstate University Hospital, and is expected to survive, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442- 5222. ​

This was the second shooting incident near Syracuse’s East Side within a 15 minute span that Syracuse Police responded to on Sunday. It is unknown if the two cases are related at this time.

