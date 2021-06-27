Syracuse Police respond to shooting and stabbing calls early Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just after midnight on Sunday, Syracuse Police responded to 300 Burt St for a shooting call.

Officials say that a 35-year-old male was found in the parking lot and had been shot in the groin. The victim told police he had been approached in the street by three unknown males, one of whom shot him during an altercation.

Police say the man was unable to provide any additional information at the time and he was transported to Upstate University Hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

A couple of hours later, just before 3 a.m. police responded to the 100 block of East Bissell Street for a stabbing call.

Officials say when they arrived they found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed in the hand and face. They say his injuries were considered non-life-threatening and he was uncooperative with the police.

Officials say they were unable to determine what actually happened or who the suspect was.

Anyone with information in either of these instances are asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. All calls will be kept confidential.