SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a violent 4th of July night, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting at 200 Carbon Street on July 6 around 7:05 p.m.

The shooting occurred at a gathering taking place in memory of the man who shot himself on the night of July 4 while fleeing Syracuse Police, and died as a result of the gunshot.

One adult male victim was found at 700 Park Street and was shot in the leg. He was transported to Upstate Hospital and is in serious condition, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski.

Police did find bullet casings at the scene, and a vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is active, and anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updates as this story develops.