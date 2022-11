SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16.

On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can call the Syracuse police at (315) 442-5222.