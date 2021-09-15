Two dead after shooting on city’s east side, Syracuse Police said

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male and female were pronounced dead after a shooting at the 100 block of Croly Street Wednesday morning, according to Syracuse Police.

Police responded to the 100 block of Croly Street for a shooting with injuries call.

Officers located a middle-aged male and female who were shot. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was transported to Upstate Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.