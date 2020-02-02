Syracuse Police respond to shooting on Shonnard Street, one man injured

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was shot, according to Syracuse Police.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Shonnard Street at approximately 2:46 a.m. for a shooting with injuries type call.
Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the lower body.
Syracuse Police report the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
