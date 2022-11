SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries call on November 23, around 1:17 a.m.

According to Syracuse Police, the shooting happened at 403 W. Newell St.

When police arrived, they located a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.