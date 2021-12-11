Syracuse Police respond to shots fired call at Laialana Bar: Victim found shot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police responded to a call of shots fired in the rear parking lot of Laialana bar located at 1417 W Genesee Street.

Officers found 32-year-old male victim Romaine Fontaine struck by gunfire upon arriving at the scene.

Fontaine was transported to Upstate Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.

NewsChannel 9 is covering this developing story. Check back here as updates become available.