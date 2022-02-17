(Update 9:54 p.m.) — Syracuse Police responded to Destiny USA for a shots fired call Thursday night after store hours. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man who reported an attempted robbery.

The victim reported that he met another man in the Destiny USA mall, in a bathroom near the carousel entrance, to complete a sale they had coordinated online. During the exchange, the suspect fired a gun in the mall bathroom near the Carousel entrance, Police say.

The suspect then fled the scene, according to Police.

Police say there is no current threat to the public, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing, in the early stages, and all information is preliminary at this point; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating following a report of shots fired at Destiny USA mall on Thursday.

The call was received just after 8 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found no one at the scene. 9-1-1 dispatchers report that no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can report it to Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.