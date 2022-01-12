Syracuse Police respond to shots fired call where a man was shot in the leg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to a shots fired call on Centennial Drive, Wednesday, January 12, at around 1:31 p.m.

Upon arrival, Police say they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot injuries to his leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

NewsChannel9 is actively following this story, and updates will be available when further information is released.

