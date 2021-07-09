Syracuse Police respond to stabbing and shooting calls Thursday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to the 100 block of Strand Place for a shooting with injuries call just after 5 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say a 53-year-old male was shot multiple times in the leg and midsection and was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officials say the incident location was determined to be the 800 block of Butternut Street.

Almost five hours later officers responded to a stabbing call at the 2000 block of East Fayette Street where a 21-year-old male was stabbed in the chest.

Officials say the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Both investigations are active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.