Syracuse Police respond to three shootings overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to three shots fired calls overnight.

Just after 11:40 Friday night, officers were called to the 100 block of Kenmore Avenue for a shots fired call. Officials said when officers arrived they located evidence of shots fired.

A short time later, a 27-year-old victim arrived at Crouse Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the midsection. Officials said the victim received treatment and is expected to survive.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Hudson Street for a shots fired call, where officials said evidence of shots fired and multiple casings were found. A residence was also struck by gunfire.

Police said a short time later a 24-year-old male arrived at Crouse Hospital by private transport with a gunshot wound to the wrist. The victim was provided treatment for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Just after 5:30 Saturday morning, officers responded to the 100 block of Kennedy Street for a shots fired call. Officers found a 27-year-old woman who was shot in the back and a 27-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle.

Both victims were transported to Upstate Hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

All three of these investigations are active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.