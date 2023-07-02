SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two separate shootings last night, July 1.

The first incident occurred around 9:48 p.m. at the Parkside Commons apartment complex at 201 Westmoreland Avenue. One man, 23-years old, was shot in the stomach at least once, police said, and was transported to Upstate Hospital.

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Less than an hour later at 10:31 p.m., police were called to a shooting at the James Geddes Housing on Schoeneck Court. Police found a 15-year-old boy had been shot in both legs at least once.

He was transported to University Hospital and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time in either case.