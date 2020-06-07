Syracuse Police respond to two shootings within five minutes early Sunday morning, no injuries reported

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a busy Sunday morning for Syracuse Police, who responded to two different shootings within five minutes of each other.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 12:33 a.m. near the 1400 block of South Salina St.

When officers arrived, they found 35 casings in the street, and they saw two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

Two officers who were in the area of the shooting saw a car try to leave the scene.

The vehicle was stopped and a passenger, 26-year-old Daquan Singletary, fled from the car, but was quickly caught by officers.

Singletary was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

The second shooting incident occurred at approximately 12:35 a.m. near the 300 block of Rowland St.

When officers arrived, they found a casing and evidence that shots were fired.

Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

