Syracuse Police respond to two shots fired calls overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to two shootings overnight.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to a shots fired call at the 4200 block of South Salina Street.

Officials said that a short time later a 20-year-old man arrived at Upstate Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim is expected to survive and reported that he was shot while standing in front of the Citgo gas station, police said.

At 2:16 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 200 block of Richmond Avenue where they located a large crowd in and around the Calcano’s Tavern who were dispersing, police said.

Officers found evidence of shots fired and several casings were located.

Police said a residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire and a short time later a 33-year-old man called 911 from the 400 Block of Onondaga Avenue to report that he had been stabbed at the Richmond Avenue location.

The victim was transpored to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.