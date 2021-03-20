Syracuse Police responded to two different shooting incidents early Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers responded to shots fired in two separate events on Loomis and Elmwood Avenues early Saturday morning.

No damage or injuries were reported on Loomis Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing.

At Elmwood Avenue, officers responded to a fight call where shots were reported. When officers arrived those involved began to disperse.

According to officials, a discarded 9mm handgun was found with several casings nearby.

A short time later, officers responded to a shooting victim n Wellesley Avenue related to the Elmwood incident.

A 31-year-old male was shot in the arm and midsection. He was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents can call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 422-5222.