Syracuse Police revive 2 people in back-to-back days

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers assisted in saving the lives of two people on back-to-back days over the weekend.

First on Saturday, February 15, officers responded to an unconscious man that was not breathing on the 400 block of Delaware Street at approximately 4:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, a neighbor was performing chest compressions, but Officer Daniel Zollo took over compressions, and the man regained consciousness.

According to Syracuse Police, the man was taken to a hospital after he regained consciousness.

It wasn’t long until Syracuse Police officers received another similar type of call.

On Saturday, Feb. 16 at approximately 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a 50-year-old female on the 100 block of Merriman Avenue who was unconscious and not breathing.

When they arrived, Officer Adam Rajchel immediately began giving chest compressions, while Officer John Murray opened her airway.

Police say the woman was transported to a hospital, where she regained consciousness.

