Syracuse Police say they have arrested Liverpool man in connection with August murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jarrett Johnson was Syracuse’s 18th homicide victim. He was shot August 15, 2021, and passed away September 5, 2021. Almost two months later, Syracuse Police say they arrested the man who killed him.

Carl Newtown Jr., 35 of Liverpool, was taken into custody Thursday, police say. According to the Criminal Investigations Division, they say they secured warrants and retrieved enough physical evidence to make an arrest.

Last August, police were called to the 700 block of North Alvord Street for a shots fired call just after 2:30 Sunday. At the same time, police received information that there was a single motor vehicle collision in the 300 block of Pond Street, which intersects with North Alvord.

Officials say evidence was found of shots fired in the 700 block of North Alvord Street and Johnson crashed after a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Newton Jr. was charged with the following crimes: