Syracuse Police searching for other suspects involved in homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner is calling the murder of 84-year-old Eva Fuld “horrifying and disgusting.”

A 14-year-old is currently under arrest in connection to her murder. On Wednesday, Buckner gave an update on the investigation.

Right now, Syracuse Police are searching for more suspects, though they don’t know how many are involved in the case.

Fuld was killed two weeks ago. Police did not found her body until a few days later after a friend reached out, concerned about her well-being.

The chief said that, in time, the public will learn what happened to Fuld.

There are things in this job that stick with you. I can tell you about cases in Louisville, in Little Rock, and in Syracuse that I will remember. This will be one that I will remember. My mother lives by herself, so I think about that kind of thing. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner

Syracuse Police met with Fuld’s family on Tuesday. They came from Alaska to be here and they, along with police, are still searching for answers.

There are still a lot of details that have yet to be disclosed. This case remains very active as detectives continue to search for new leads.