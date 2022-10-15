SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police are looking for the suspect who shot a 39-year-old man in the leg on Friday.

Officers responded to Upstate Hospital just after 2:45 p.m. where they found the 39-year-old man who had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police believe the shooting happened somewhere near Grand Avenue, but detectives are looking for more information as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.