Syracuse Police seize ATVs and dirt bikes after receiving several complaints

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several dirt bikes and ATVs are now off the streets after they were seized by Syracuse Police.

The police received tons of complaints about super loud speeding bikes and reckless drivers. They rolled out a new team last year to ticket and tow.

Now, they’re stepping up enforcement again. Police are also asking for the public’s help in letting them know when riders don’t follow the rules of the road.