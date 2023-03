SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:37 a.m. on March 21, Syracuse Police were sent to Upstate Hospital for a stabbing incident.

Police found a 62-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm.

They learned that the incident took place inside the Skyline Apartment, which are located at 753 James Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.