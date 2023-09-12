SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 12, Syracuse Police officers were sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital for a stabbing investigation.

Once there, they found a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed in his hand and midsection.

Police say he is expected to survive.

From an investigation, police found out that the victim was stabbed by 34-year-old Cedric Singleton during a fight on the 900 block of Pond Street.

Singleton was located and charged with: