Syracuse police shot man after being charged at with hatchet, says Onondaga DA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 22-year-old man who was shot by Syracuse police officers Tuesday evening, charged at officers with a hatchet before they shot him, according to Onondaga District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Michael Viola, 22 of Syracuse, was critically injured by officers at 707 Grant Boulevard just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Fitzpatrick, police were called by someone living at the house saying a man was acting strange.

When officers arrived, Viola was in a third-floor bedroom with a hatchet. The officers tried talking the man into coming downstairs, said Fitzpatrick.

According to the District Attorney, officers tased Viola, but he was able to get back up and charged at officers. That’s when multiple officers fired at Viola, and one hit him.

Fitzpatrick said, Viola is in critical but stable condition.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Viola has a criminal record including robbery charges after robbing a man at gunpoint in 2018.

