Syracuse police stepping up police presence on New Year’s Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of people will be ringing in the new year tonight in Armory Square, but with all that celebrating comes concerns over public safety.

Local businesses like Sky Armory are now getting ready to open their doors to ring in the new year on a positive note, but while they’ll be celebrating, the Syracuse Police Department will be patrolling the streets to ensure people get home safely.

If you do drink, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so you know, give a relative a call, a ridesharing service, we can’t stress that enough. Because at the end of the day, it’s not even about getting arrested it’s, you know, do you really want to be responsible if you hit, kill somebody or hurt somebody? That’s something you’ll have to live with forever. You know, the charge, you can do your time and it goes away, but not hurting somebody or killing somebody, you’ll have to live with that forever. Sergeant Matthew Malinowski with the Syracuse Police Department

There will be extra police enforcement across Syracuse on New Year’s Eve, and it comes with great cause. Recent holidays in Syracuse have been coupled with violent incidents.

On Thanksgiving Eve, there was a fight outside Clinton Street Pub in downtown Syracuse that resulted in a stabbing. Then just a couple days later, on Black Friday, there was a gang related shooting in Destiny USA.

Police will be patrolling all night in downtown Syracuse looking to prevent those incidents on New Year’s Eve.

