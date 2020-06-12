Syracuse Police still working to get every officer a body camera

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than half of Syracuse Police Officers who need body cameras have them, according to Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

An officer-involved shooting from Thursday morning has shined the light on a problem the department is working to resolve.

Thursday morning, three officers were called to the 100 block of Mark Avenue on the city’s southside. According to Buckner, those officers were there after reports of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, 23-year-old Jakelle Davis was shot by officers in his jaw after Buckner says Davis approached police and pulled out a handgun.

We may never see what happened or what led up to the shooting because all three officers did not have body cameras.

According to Buckner, only 105 of the 240 officers who need body cameras have them. That is less than half.

“I will tell you that a number of our officers have body cameras. Obviously, our organization is not fully outfitted,” Buckner said. “We are actually in the process of getting cameras for all of our uniform division and for other units we feel are appropriate to have body cameras.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says this is the exact scenario that caused him to fight so hard for cameras for all officers, but funding has been an issue.

“There is nothing that the Chief and I dislike more than standing up in front of you saying ‘I don’t know,” Walsh said. He added that outfitting the whole department is “a process that takes time and money.”

Walsh pointed out in his time in office, the department has gone from 16 body cameras to more than 100. Investigators continue to search for witnesses to piece together what happened.

