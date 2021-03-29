Syracuse Police targeting illegal racing on Erie Boulevard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department says it will aggressively be enforcing and targeting illegal racing on Erie Boulevard.
The department says it will take a zero-tolerance approach, ticketing and towing vehicles as needed.
In a release, police say, “Those wanting to engage in this type of behavior should find an alternative legal location versus city streets where people live and conduct business.”
Street racing has been a reoccurring problem along the boulevard.
Last year’s enforcement resulted in the following tickets:
|VIOLATION
|# OF TICKETS
|SPEEDING
|25
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|13
|EQUIPMENT
|3
|LICENSE
|4
|REG/INSURANCE
|7
|UNATTENDED MOTOR VEHICLE
|1
|DWI
|1
|VEHICLES TOWED
|4