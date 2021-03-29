Syracuse Police targeting illegal racing on Erie Boulevard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department says it will aggressively be enforcing and targeting illegal racing on Erie Boulevard.

The department says it will take a zero-tolerance approach, ticketing and towing vehicles as needed.

In a release, police say, “Those wanting to engage in this type of behavior should find an alternative legal location versus city streets where people live and conduct business.”

Street racing has been a reoccurring problem along the boulevard.

Last year’s enforcement resulted in the following tickets: