Syracuse Police: Teen stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say a teenager was stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon during a confrontation with numerous unknown suspects.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Columbus Ave. around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say the victim was stabbed during a confrontation with numerous unknown suspects.

A press release from Syracuse Police says the victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, and his injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​

