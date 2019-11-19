Syracuse Police: There was no abduction by a sex trafficker at Destiny USA

​​​​​​​SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are debunking a Facebook post which claims a sex trafficker tried to abduct a woman at Destiny USA.

The post, which has seemingly gone viral, has prompted numerous calls and emails to NewsChannel 9 from people concerned for their safety and the safety of family and friends.

Syracuse Police say it appears these rumors stem from an incident that occurred in the mall parking lot on November 18th at around 6:15 p.m.

Police say a mall patron reported a woman was in the parking lot, on the phone, asking multiple people to help with her vehicle. Mall security was called to the area to investigate and the woman left the property.

There was no reported abduction or attempted abduction.

Police say at this time, there is no apparent threat of harm to anyone visiting the Destiny USA mall.

If anyone has information about an abduction or an attempted abduction, they are asked to call 911.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9