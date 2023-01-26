SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department will be hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. to give a “significant update” on the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.

The conference will be held this morning at the Public Safety Building, located at 511 South State Street.

The Syracuse Police department along with representatives from the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office and the Mayor’s Office will also be in attendance.

You can watch the news conference live on NewsChannel 9 or online at localsyr.com.

A week ago, the Onondaga County District Attorney said he was “very, very confident” an arrest will be made for the shooting that killed 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on January 16.

Brexialee was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot and killed.

The shooting that took place on Oakwood Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East also injured 19-year-old, Isael Cruz, who Syracuse Police Chief Cecile speculated was the target of the shooting.

Syracuse Police has also not confirmed why Cruz was shot, however, Cruz has been answering detectives’ questions.

Thanks to surveillance video from the area, Police knew what the suspect’s vehicle looked like.

After 10 days, the community will finally have answers from the Police.