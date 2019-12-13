Syracuse Police to assist with Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department along with other area law enforcement agencies will be hitting the streets in the coming days, to lend a hand to the Salvation Army in the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The event is called “Bells & Badges”, and the idea came from the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.

It’s since grown to include state troopers, county sheriff’s offices, and corrections officers.

Syracuse’s Police Chief, Kenton Buckner, says the need is great, especially this time of year.

“When you think about need, it has no racial element to it, it has no geographical element to it, poverty, need, those who are in despair all over our city, they’re all over Central New York, all over our state,” Buckner said.

“Bells & Badges” is slated to take place on Thursday, December 19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9