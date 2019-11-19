Syracuse Police to take over investigation into white supremacist manifesto posted online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is handing off the investigation to the Syracuse Police Department after what appears to be a white supremacist manifesto posted online and shared among students.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety claims there is no “direct threat” to campus.

Many students are angry at the lack of information provided to them by the University’s administration overnight, many learning of the racist incident from friends or when first reported by NewsChannel 9 at 2:43 a.m.

DPS and SU administrators say that the students studying in the library late at night received “air drop” invitations to view the document. AirDrop is a feature on Apple iPhones and computers that allow documents or photos to be shared device-to-device without internet connection.

The document was also posted to a Greek life discussion board Monday night, but has since been removed. GreekRank is not a website operated by SU, but has a page for SU students.

The manifesto is the latest in a string of at least eight racist incidents on the SU campus in the last two weeks.

A small group of students has used the incidents as a basis for an on-going protest at the Barnes Center, the campus’ new health center.

