SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, that in 2023 they recovered 259 firearms from the streets of Syracuse.
Incidents of shots fired in Syracuse decreased by 38% from the year prior.
The department wants to work to take even more off Syracuse streets in 2024.
“We hope to continue to make even bigger strides when it comes to combating gun violence in our community in 2024,” said Syracuse Police.
