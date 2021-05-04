Syracuse police try to minimize illegal firework use that is disrupting neighborhoods

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)– Skies lighting up with illegal fireworks night after night can rattle neighbors’ nerves.

People losing sleep, terrified pets, and veterans and others with PTSD are experiencing real harm. Syracuse police experienced frustrations too, like during last summer’s press conference about a gang related shoot-out.

“And all we hear is boom, boom, boom, boom boom boom it sounded like a warzone,” said Sgt. Malinowski.

Once complaints start up, a Syracuse police fireworks team will move in.

“We get a lot of criticism, [with people saying we] don’t we have anything better to do, and not really, cause when you look at what people complain about the most in the city, it’s the fireworks in the summertime,” Malinowski said.

In addition to a specialized police detail, there will be long term investigations too.

“We saw one last year where they seized pretty substantial amount of fireworks that were being sold around here,” said Malinowski.

Incessant fireworks displays are an inconvenient and dangerous phenomenon. Syracuse police want neighbors to help put a stop to illegal displays.

“If you know they’re firing these fireworks off, that’s why we’re having the conversation now, understand it’s not just important, you affect the entire community,” Sgt Malinowski remarked.

Police know that as soon as thundering illegal fireworks displays shoot through Syracuse skies, they’ll be followed by a boom in complaints.