Syracuse Police Union President Jeff Piedmonte voted out after 26 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The longtime president of the Syracuse Police Union, Jeff Piedmonte, has been voted out after 26 years.

Piedmonte has been with the Syracuse Police Department for 35 years. He said that he believes his run was the longest run for any PBA in the state.

Piedmonte also said that there are many challenges that lie ahead and the union and department are headed to arbitration.

He is concerned about how that will play out.

Piedmonte also told NewsChannel 9 that he enjoyed every minute of the last 26 years and he wishes his replacement, Officer Joseph Moran, good luck.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Onondaga County DA William Fitzpatrick and he said the following:

“I had a number of private and some public disputes with Jeff but I always did and always will respect him. He’s a true fighter for his men and women and loved SPD and the City.”

Fitzpatrick had no comment on Moran.