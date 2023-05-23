SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, May 22, the Syracuse Police were sent to the 400 block of Union Place around 10:40 p.m. for a shooting with injuries.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old in front of the Union Place Market. Police say that he had been “shot at least once” in his lower leg.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital and was treated for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.