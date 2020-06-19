Syracuse police warn of scammers claiming they’re from police department

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say if you get a phone call from someone claiming to be with the department and they ask for your credit card information, hang up.
Police report they have received complaints from residents saying people posing as a representative of the police department are calling and asking for the credit card information.
In a social media post the department says it is making no such calls.
If you get one, you should hang up immediately and block the number.
