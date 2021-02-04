Syracuse Police warning of robberies involving buying and selling items online

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Syracuse Police Department posted a “public safety alert” regarding physically meeting up when buying and selling things online.

They said that robberies of those who are buying and selling things online and meeting in-person are on the rise.

So, the Syracuse Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to take steps to ensure personal safety.

The police department said you should take the following steps:

Always meet in a public place

Never meet at your home or someone else’s home

Always have your phone with you and have GPS tracking on with your family

Make sure family and friends know where and when you are going

Try to not use cash, but if you do, only bring the exact amount needed

Don’t give out personal information and disable caller ID

Always listen to your instincts

The police department also said that it is important to have an exit strategy. Identify an exit route and make sure you have access to a telephone if calling 911 is necessary.