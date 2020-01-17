Syracuse Police welcome 35 new recruits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department spent Friday welcoming 35 new recruits, who are now off to the academy to learn what it takes to become an officer for the City of Syracuse.

“These individuals, over the next 29 weeks, will be tested and go through the rigors of our academy to get them ready to serve in our community,” said Chief Kenton Buckner.

Michael Oyenuga, one of the new recruits, was born in Nigeria and came to the United States in 2010. Now he is looking forward to joining the police force.

“It always was a dream since I was young and I came to the United States to go to college and educate myself about the criminal justice system that I decided I wanted to work for the Syracuse Police Department,” said Oyenuga.

This class is one of the most diverse to date. Buckner said they had plenty of recruits that were born and raised in Syracuse, but many recruits also come from other countries. Now they are here in Syracuse, to protect the community.

“I will faithfully discharge the duties of a police officer. For the city of Syracuse. For the city of Syracuse to the best of my abilities. Thank you,” the recruits recited.

