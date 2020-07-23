Syracuse Police work to get guns off streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a summer marked by bullets and bloodshed. The most violent night came in June at an outdoor birthday party on Syracuse’s Westside where eight were injured and one was killed.

Arrests followed, but the shootings haven’t stopped. Neither has efforts by police to find the firearms used in crimes and make arrests.

This time last year, 129 firearms were taken off the streets. This year, it has climbed to 133. This isn’t much of a jump, but last year 107 people were arrested for carrying illegal firearms and this year Syracuse Police have made 174 arrests so far.

We’re happy to see the increase from year to year. I have no idea how to determine how many weapons are out there, but we can see from some of the recent crimes we had, a lot of people are carrying weapons. That’s why we continue to push enforcement on that and say we can really be proud to see our officers out there, continue to do good work and get guns off the streets. Sgt. Matt Malinowski — Syracuse Police Department

In addition to crime data collected by officers on the streets, police credit tips from the public for helping in the efforts to reduce gun violence.