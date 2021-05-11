Syracuse police working to crack down on ATVs, dirt bikes, illegal fireworks, and other summertime crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Public Safety Committee held a meeting on Tuesday about next steps to mitigate use of ATVs, dirt bikes, fireworks, and loud music, as well as the problem of teens breaking into homes and businesses this summer.

At a virtual meeting this afternoon, Chief Kenton Buckner announced three quality-of-life police details.

The first ATV/bike detail was launched in March, and has nabbed fifteen offenders and issued 33 tickets. The city also launched the first street racing detail around the same time, and has been working with other agencies including state police, the sheriff’s office and DeWitt Police.

In the coming weeks, illegal fireworks enforcement will begin. It will focus on both sellers and users.